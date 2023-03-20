SBS News Indonesian Program – 20 Mar 2023

SBS News Indonesian Program – 20 Mar 2023
Delivery of aid and the IUAB Program to school children in Tanah Siang District, “Murung Raya” Regency, Central Kalimantan Province. (PPIA Documentation, 2022).

Participation in the nation building can also be done even though we are in another country

Bundles of cash seized by police after a drug raid in 2020 (AAP).

How to combat money laundering in Australia?

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS News in Bahasa Indonesia, 19 March 2023

AUKUS USS ASHVILLE TOUR

The debate on AUKUS escalated accompanied by protests and demonstrations