SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS News Indonesian Program – 21 Sep 2022Play12:50SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS News Indonesian Program – 21 Sep 2022.Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.74MB)Published 21 September 2022 at 8:40pmBy sri deanPresented by sri deanSource: SBS SBS News Indonesian Program – 21 Sep 2022.Published 21 September 2022 at 8:40pmBy sri deanPresented by sri deanSource: SBSSBS News Indonesian Program – 21 Sep 2022.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesFinal homage: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral serviceMelbourne Indonesian Festival 2022: Why this year festival is so specialSBS News Indonesian Program – 19 Sep 2022New Australian currency will feature image of King Charles