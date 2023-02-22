SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 Feb 2023Play12:01SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 Feb 2023.Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11MB) SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 Feb 2023.SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 Feb 2023.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe important of swimming and water safety skillsChallenges facing adult women, single mothers and women after retiring from full-time work.The signature theme of Midsumma Festival 2013 – ‘A Safe(R) Space”SBS News Indonesian Program – 20 Feb 2023