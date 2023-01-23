SBS News Indonesian Program – 23 Jan 2023

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Latest podcast episodes

Jayanto Damanik Tan (second from the right) exhibiting his art works at the Chinese New Year celebration at SBS Centre in Sydney - 23 January 2023. (Curtesy David Hua).

Do you know how to eat dumplings correctly during Chinese New Year?

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - January 22, 2023

Pulau baru muncul setelah gempa di perairan Tanimbar

Emerging new island in Tanimbar waters after a big earthquake

Fireworks explode over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney, Australian, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016.(AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

Should Australia represent more culture with public holidays?