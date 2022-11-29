SBS Indonesian

SBS Indonesian

Published 29 November 2022 at 6:53pm
By sri dean
Presented by sri dean
Source: SBS
SBS News Indonesian Program – 28 Nov 2022.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Latest podcast episodes

A survey has found two thirds of packaged foods contain added sugars (AAP).

Do you know how much added sugar in every packaged food on supermarket shelves?

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Switzerland

Brazil and Portugal set up their place in the round of 16 of the World Cup

Dewi Annggraeni Fraser, an Indoneian journalist and writer who lives in Melbourne, at the launch of her 15th book, The Seen and The Unseen - Jogyakarta, 15 Oct 2022 (Supplied).

Dewi Anggraeni Fraser: The Seen and The Unseen

Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 8 Photo Gallery

Morocco stuns Belgium, Costa Rica back on track, Canada out of the tournament, dan Füllkrug save Germany