SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS News Indonesian Program – 28 Nov 2022Play15:03SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS News Indonesian Program – 28 Nov 2022.Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.78MB)Published 29 November 2022 at 6:53pmBy sri deanPresented by sri deanSource: SBSAvailable in other languages SBS News Indonesian Program – 28 Nov 2022.Published 29 November 2022 at 6:53pmBy sri deanPresented by sri deanSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesSBS News Indonesian Program – 28 Nov 2022.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesDo you know how much added sugar in every packaged food on supermarket shelves?Brazil and Portugal set up their place in the round of 16 of the World CupDewi Anggraeni Fraser: The Seen and The UnseenMorocco stuns Belgium, Costa Rica back on track, Canada out of the tournament, dan Füllkrug save Germany