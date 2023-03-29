SBS News Indonesian Program – 29 Mar 2023Play10:56SBS News Indonesian Program – 29 Mar 2023.Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.01MB) SBS News Indonesian Program – 29 Mar 2023.SBS News Indonesian Program – 29 Mar 2023.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesHow is a referendum conducted in Australia?Housing affordability: Smaller in size yet expensive in priceSBS Audio News in Bahasa Indonesia, 26 March 2023Labor Party wins election in NSW state, ending 12 years of opposition