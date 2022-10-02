SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 2 October 2022Play10:39SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS Radio news in Indonesian – 2 October 2022.Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.75MB)Published 2 October 2022 at 6:18pmBy SBS NewsPresented by Tia ArdhaSource: SBS SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia, 2 October 2022.Published 2 October 2022 at 6:18pmBy SBS NewsPresented by Tia ArdhaSource: SBSListen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.AdvertisementFollow us on Facebook and catch us up on our podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesCompulsory isolation for coronavirus to end in OctoberPursuit of tertiary education blocked for these Year 12 studentsHackers claiming Optus breach say they don't want ransom and have deleted stolen dataSBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - September 30, 2022