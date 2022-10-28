SBS Indonesian

All Medibank customers affected by hacking

Medibank. Source: AAP

Published 28 October 2022 at 8:01pm
By Hannah Kwon, Kath Landers
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
The data theft crisis affecting Australia's largest health insurer is deepening. Medibank has now admitted hackers had accessed the details of ALL its customers

Medibank operates in the business of recouping unexpected medical costs but they do not suspect it will fall victim to hacking. The

health insurer, which does not have its own policy against cybercrime - on Wednesday [October 26] confirmed in a breifing over the phone - that the prognosis for data theft on October 12 was worse than previously thought. The

stolen data included was the personal data of ALL its customers and a large amount of claims data revealing medical procedures and diagnoses.

