All Medibank customers affected by hacking

Medibank operates in the business of recouping unexpected medical costs but they do not suspect it will fall victim to hacking. The





health insurer, which does not have its own policy against cybercrime - on Wednesday [October 26] confirmed in a breifing over the phone - that the prognosis for data theft on October 12 was worse than previously thought. The





stolen data included was the personal data of ALL its customers and a large amount of claims data revealing medical procedures and diagnoses.





Advertisement

Listen to SBS Indonesian

every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.

Follow us on Facebook