Should we worry too much about new Omicron variant XBB.1.5?

Members of the public are seen wearing masks in the Brisbane CBD. (file) Source: AAP / RUSSELL FREEMAN/AAPIMAGE

The new subvariant of Omicron of COVID-19 that caused a spike – variant XBB.1.5 has caused some concern. As Omicron has been by far the most contagious variant of COVID-19. To what extent we should be worried about it?

Dr Dicky Budiman is a medical doctor, an epidemiologist and researcher in the global health security who is completing his PhD at Griffith University in Queensland, Australia. He explained to Sri Dean that while this sub-variant is highly infectious and can stay longer in our body, vaccination and particularly booster is still an effective way to protect us getting sick or death. However, maintaining healthy living is still important.
