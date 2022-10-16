SBS Indonesian

Who will help the carers/nannies?

Carers

Carers

Published 16 October 2022 at 4:39pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS

Carers Australia estimates there are more than 2.6 million carers in Australia providing support to family or friends. They play an important role for Australians who need help with their day-to-day needs.

Carersvatau caregivers provide unpaid care to about 1 in 10 Australians, frail friends and family, elderly, disabled, mental illness, terminal illness, drug or alcohol problems, or other chronic conditions.

Without their help, Australia's medical and social support system would be unable to meet the daily care needs of Australians.

Keepers help with activities such as bathing, eating, transportation, shopping and social support.




