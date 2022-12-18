SBS Bahasa Indonesia

The Security Model for My Health Record is Appalling

SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Australians' health data needs stronger protections Source: Getty / JuSun

Australians' health data needs stronger protections Source: Getty / JuSun Source: iStockphoto / JuSun/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2022 at 4:42pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Experts say more steps need to be taken to protect the health data of Australians, following the Medibank hack.

Published 18 December 2022 at 4:42pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Silvy Wantania
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After the Medibank hack exposed the health details of 9.7 million Australians... cybersecurity and privacy experts are warning that health data remains a key target for hackers. Around 40 per cent of the population was affected by the Medibank hack. And it's raised concerns about another health database - My Health Record.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australians' health data needs stronger protections Source: Getty / JuSun

Sistem Keamanan Data Kesehatan Dianggap Tidak Aman

Bushwalker v1.jpg

What to do if you get lost while bush walking?

Bushwalker v1.jpg

Apa yang Anda Lakukan Ketika Tersesat di Alam?

land area in Australia, and Indonesia the night

SBS Radio News in Indonesian - Sunday, 18 December 2022