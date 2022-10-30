SBS Indonesian

Flood-ravaged community home buyback scheme

SBS Indonesian

NSW RFS crews rescue people from rising floodwaters.

NSW RFS crews rescue people from rising floodwaters. Credit: NSW Rural Fire Service

Published 30 October 2022 at 4:13pm
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS

The Federal and New South Wales governments jointly announced the home buyback scheme of flood-ravaged communities in the state's north.

Record-breaking floods devastated Lismore in February, when the Wilsons River reached an unprecedented height of 14.4 metres. Then, the following month, the community was hit by greater flooding.

More than 1800 homes were damaged or destroyed in those two events, including Maralyn Schofield's house by the river.

The government's $800 million package will cover 2,000 of the most vulnerable homes in the Northern Rivers. Most of it - $520 million - will be used for voluntary buybacks.

Those who want to stay will also be offered $100,000 to build their homes, or $50,000 to repair them.

The state of NSW will also spend $100 million buying land in locations safe from flooding for new development.
