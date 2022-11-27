SBS Indonesian

The Socceroos are very much still in contention for the knockout stage of the World Cup

SBS Indonesian

Celebrations after Socceroos striker Mitch Duke scores the team's winning goal.jpg

Para pemain Socceroos merayakan gol kemenangan dari Mitch Duke.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 November 2022 at 2:10pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On the day seven of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Socceroos played a must-win match against Tunisia in the matchday two of group D.

Published 27 November 2022 at 2:10pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Socceroos made a start with their start against Tunisia. After some frenetic moments, they settled into the game well. And, in the 23rd minute, a moment of magic as they played out from the back.

After getting the ball from Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin probably made the wrong move into trying to put the ball into the box rather than pass to overlapping fullback Aziz Behich. The pass deflected off a Tunisian player, but Mitchell Duke got his head to it.

His shot astonishingly accurate for a glancing header...and it went just inside the right-hand post. One-nil, Australia lead until the of the first half.

From there, there were some anxious moments, particularly in the second half, as Tunisia puished for an equaliser. However, the Australian defence passed the stress test...centre back Harry Souttar leading the way magnificently, and skipper Mat Ryan registered some saves.

The final whistle blowing with the score still one-nil. Australia winning just their third match at a World Cup, at its eighteenth attempt. All of a sudden, the prospect of progressing to the Round of 16 like the famous 2006 team is a not a pipe dream, but a distinct reality.

Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and catch us up on
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews VIC Election.jpg

Victorian election results ensure Labor is back in power

RAT Test kits being used.

RAT is recommended when attending functions during the holiday season

Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ronaldo set a new record, Brazil and Switzerland seal the first victory

Some Victorians for whatever reasons have given their votes early while others wait until the election day, 26th of November 2022.

What criteria do we expect from a leader?