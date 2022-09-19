Soundquriang 9 - Land of Wonders - PPIA Macquarie

After holding online concerts for 2 consecutive years, Soundquriang 9 can finally be held back on stage. This year, Soundquriang 9 will bring the audience to see the beauty of Indonesia as “Land of Wonders”.





Presenting 2 top Indonesian artists, Rossa and Jaz Hayat, Soundquriang 9 will bring Indonesian hits back to Sydney on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 17:30 at Wesley Conference Centre





Ivan Djayaprawira — the ticketing team together with Evan Wattimena — a member of the committee had a conversation with Tia Ardha about this event.





