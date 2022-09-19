SBS Indonesian

Soundquriang 9 - Land of Wonders - PPIA Macquarie

Published 19 September 2022 at 10:02am
By Tia Ardha
Presented by SBS Indonesian
Source: SBS

Known as the largest Indonesian charity concert in New South Wales, Soundquriang is an annual charity concert organised by PPIA Macquarie University to introduce Indonesian culture through music.

After holding online concerts for 2 consecutive years, Soundquriang 9 can finally be held back on stage. This year, Soundquriang 9 will bring the audience to see the beauty of Indonesia as “Land of Wonders”.

Presenting 2 top Indonesian artists, Rossa and Jaz Hayat, Soundquriang 9 will bring Indonesian hits back to Sydney on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 17:30 at Wesley Conference Centre

Ivan Djayaprawira — the ticketing team together with Evan Wattimena — a member of the committee had a conversation with Tia Ardha about this event.

