Indonesian general elections will only be held next year. However, there have been many ongoing processes related to the biggest democratic celebration; not only carried out by the Electoral Commission but also members of the public.





Chairperson of the Panitia Pemilihan Luar Negeri (PPLN) Sydney , Julie Umboh, spoke to SBS Indonesian on how far the election preparation process has progressed in the jurisdiction of Sydney's Indonesian Consulate General office that includes NSW, South Australia and Queensland.





The Indonesian Community Council (ICC) legislative member also conveyed what Indonesian citizens need to do to be able to take part in next year's voting.





Listen to the full interview:



LISTEN TO Can you vote in 2024 Indonesian election? This is what Indonesians in Australia need to do 24:13 Play



Listen to SBS Indonesian

every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.

Follow us on Facebook