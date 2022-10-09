SBS Indonesian

Official Interest Rates Rise Again

SBS Indonesian

sbs

Interest rate rise Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2022 at 8:42pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS

The RBA's Australian Reserve Bank has raised the official cash rate for six months in a row - to curb rampant inflation.

Published 9 October 2022 at 8:42pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ricky Kusumo
Source: SBS
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has raised the official cash rate by 25 basis points - to 2.6 per cent.

It is the sixth month in a row the central bank has raised interest rates in a bid to manage rising inflation.

In a statement, RBA governor Philip Lowe noted that the central bank had increased interest rates “substantially in a short period of time”.

Advertisement
He added that - “reflecting this, the board decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points this month as it assesses the outlook for inflation and economic growth in Australia.”

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on our 
podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 9, 2022

Worl terror attack

Hendro Fernando's experience as an ex ISIS member

Bathurst - a spectacular endurance race

Wet weather greets Australia's biggest car racing Bathurst 1000

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 7, 2022