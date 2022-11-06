Pressure mounting for mortgage holders as interest rates rise again

Available in other languages

Interest rates have been raised for seven months in a row in Australia.





This increase will have devastating repercussions for millions of Australians with mortgages, particularly business owners.



The Central Bank warned that inflation in Australia would pick up, as it did in most other countries.





A substantial increase in interest rates, and this will mean quite obviously substantial increases in interest repayments for most households, most of this will be impacting households or typically middle and potentially higher income households. So, certainly some pretty serious impacts for households' finances in the near future Ben Phillips - economist from the Australian National University [ANU]

