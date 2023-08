For many, a payphone is an old-school mode of communication.





For a new generation, they are even being used for photo opportunities - to pose like London tourists at night.





But the reality of how payphones are used in Australia is not so optimistic.





New data from Telstra has revealed just how important payphones are to vulnerable people - and especially in the cost-of-living crisis.





