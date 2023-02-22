The important of swimming and water safety skills

A surfer on the Gold Coast (AAP).

A surfer on the Gold Coast (AAP).

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Authorities are increasingly worried about water safety messages as cases of drowning deaths on Australian beaches rise over the summer.

Some groups are over-represented in drowning incidents, including men and members of migrant communities.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 Feb 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 22 Feb 2023

A protester holds a placard during the Women’s March 4 Justice in Canberra, March 15, 2021. Image © Mick Tsikas / AAP Images.

Challenges facing adult women, single mothers and women after retiring from full-time work.

Performers dazzle at Victoria Pride , 2023 - SBS.

The signature theme of Midsumma Festival 2013 – ‘A Safe(R) Space”

SBS News Indonesian Program – 20 Feb 2023