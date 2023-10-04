The latest news of SBS Audio Indonesian program – 04 Oct 2023

The latest news of SBS Audio Indonesian program – 04 Oct 2023.

The latest news of SBS Audio Indonesian program – 04 Oct 2023.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The latest news of SBS Audio Indonesian program – 04 Oct 2023.

The latest news of SBS Audio Indonesian program – 04 Oct 2023

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Wind turbines turn behind a solar farm in Rapshagen, Germany (AAP).

Solar Farm: Community initiative

Official flyer of Seniors Fun Day IKAWIRIA, Melbourne, 07 Oct 2023. (Supplied).

Celebrating Seniors Citizens Day 2023 by making the day inclusive and joyful for the Senior Citizens

Men's foodie club

Men's Foodie Club: When men gather, eat and socialise

Indonesian batik

National Batik Day 2023: Indonesian intangible cultural heritage