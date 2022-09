During the pandemic Dyah Bazhergie became increasingly aware of her talent in painting and her desire to realise her talent. Dyah explained to Sri Dean the source of her inspirations and the relationships between culture and nature which is the focus of her exhibition.



Link: www.brimbank.vic.gov.au ; Open Mon to Fri 9:30am – 4:30pm.



Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.



