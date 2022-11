Dr. Dicky Budiman, is an epidmiologist from Bandung who is currently completing his PhD study program at Griffith University focusing on Global Health Security and Pandemics. He believes that in order to prevent infection or reinfection of COVID-19 with its sub-variants, vaccination and booster vaccines are still needed and people also need to observe health protocols, such as wearing masks. Even though the rules have been relaxed.

