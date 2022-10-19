'Time to introspect': Community reflects on Bali bombing 20 years on

Bali bombings back in 2002 represent the single largest loss of Australian life due to an act of terror.





Despite the attacks, members of the Balinese community in Australia weren’t subjected to shows of resentment in the aftermath, said Mangku Nyoman Budi, former chairman of Balinese Community of NSW.





"From my personal experience, they [Australians] actually support us positively. They even feel sorry for us,” he said.



Advertisement

He also said that this tragedy "had to happen" and was a time for self-introspection.









Listen to SBS Indonesian

every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.

Follow us on Facebook