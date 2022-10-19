SBS Indonesian

'Time to introspect': Community reflects on Bali bombing 20 years on

SBS Indonesian

Indonesia Bali Bombing

Relatives pray for victims of the Bali bombings during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attack that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians, at the Bali Bombing Memorial Monument in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Source: AP / Firdia Lisnawati/AP Photo/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2022 at 2:48pm
By Tia Ardha
Source: SBS

How the Balinese community in Australia views the tragedy of the Bali bombing 20 years ago? Is there still sadness and anger?

Published 19 October 2022 at 2:48pm
By Tia Ardha
Source: SBS
Bali bombings back in 2002 represent the single largest loss of Australian life due to an act of terror.

Despite the attacks, members of the Balinese community in Australia weren’t subjected to shows of resentment in the aftermath, said Mangku Nyoman Budi, former chairman of Balinese Community of NSW.

"From my personal experience, they [Australians] actually support us positively. They even feel sorry for us,” he said.
Advertisement
READ MORE

‘Prolonged sadness’: Balinese community still grappling with trauma of bombings 20 years on

He also said that this tragedy "had to happen" and was a time for self-introspection.



Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on our 
podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

CFA crews work to sandbag Campaspe Esplanade in the town of Echuca, Victoria.

Victoria pledges more financial support as state continues to deal with developing flood emergency.

SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 19 October 2022

Curlew, Numenius arquata

Half the world's bird species are in decline

Australia's first standard was created to build the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Standards have protected Australia for 100 years. How are they made?