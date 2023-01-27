Indigenous Australians and new citizens give their views on the Voice in the Australian Parliament

Political discussion on Australia Day, precisely revolves around indigenous citizens or first Australians.





The government's promised referendum on the establishment of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament makes that discussion a special topic on this Australia Day.





Senior Australian of the Year, Indigenous leader Tom Calma, used his award acceptance speech to urge Australians to unite and support the proposal.





But some Indigenous protesters questioned how such a change would practically help the well-being of Australia's Indigenous population.





