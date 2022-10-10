SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS News Indonesian Program – 10 Oct 2022Play12:19SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS News Indonesian Program – 10 Oct 2022.Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.27MB)Published 11 October 2022 at 5:11amBy sri deanPresented by sri deanSource: SBS SBS News Indonesian Program – 10 Oct 2022.Published 11 October 2022 at 5:11amBy sri deanPresented by sri deanSource: SBSSBS News Indonesian Program – 10 Oct 2022.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesSkills shortage: What need to be doneSBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 9, 2022Hendro Fernando's experience as an ex ISIS memberWet weather greets Australia's biggest car racing Bathurst 1000