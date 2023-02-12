SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 12 February 2023

SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 12 February 2023Play10:49Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.9MB) SBS Radio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 12 February 2023Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesEarthquake with magnitude 5.2 Richter hits PapuaCashless poker machines can help troubled gamblers and thwart organised crimeTrade relationship thaws between Australia and ChinaLabour resumes path for refugee relatives to come to Australia