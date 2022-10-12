SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS News Indonesian Program - 12 Oct 2022Play11:03SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS News Indonesian Program - 12 Oct 2022 Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.12MB)Published 13 October 2022 at 8:58am, updated 28 minutes ago at 10:47amPresented by Dilail AbimanyuSource: SBS SBS News Indonesian Program - 12 Oct 2022Published 13 October 2022 at 8:58am, updated 28 minutes ago at 10:47amPresented by Dilail AbimanyuSource: SBSSBS News Indonesian Program - 12 Oct 2022Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm. Follow us on Facebook and catch up our podcast ShareLatest podcast episodesHow the small Royal Darwin Hospital coped with Bali bombing victimsSBS News Indonesian Program – 10 Oct 2022Skills shortage: What need to be doneSBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 9, 2022