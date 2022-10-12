SBS Indonesian

SBS News Indonesian Program - 12 Oct 2022

SBS Indonesian

SBS News Indonesian Program - 12 Oct 2022

SBS News Indonesian Program - 12 Oct 2022 Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2022 at 8:58am, updated 28 minutes ago at 10:47am
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS

SBS News Indonesian Program - 12 Oct 2022

Published 13 October 2022 at 8:58am, updated 28 minutes ago at 10:47am
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
SBS News Indonesian Program - 12 Oct 2022
Listen to
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and catch up our
podcast
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Bali bombing victims arrive in Darwin to be taken to hospital in 2002 (SBS).jpg

How the small Royal Darwin Hospital coped with Bali bombing victims

SBS News Indonesian Program – 10 Oct 2022.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 10 Oct 2022

Hairdresser Paula Foord has been trying to recruit staff for over a year (SBS).

Skills shortage: What need to be done

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 9, 2022