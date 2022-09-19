SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - September 18, 2022

SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - September 18, 2022Play11:39SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia. Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.67MB)Published 19 September 2022 at 10:08amBy SBS NewsPresented by Ricky KusumoSource: SBS SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - September 18, 2022Published 19 September 2022 at 10:08amBy SBS NewsPresented by Ricky KusumoSource: SBSListen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on our podcasts.AdvertisementShareLatest podcast episodesNew Australian currency will feature image of King CharlesIndonesian Trade Promotion Centre participates at Fine Food Australia Fair in MelbourneSoundquriang 9 - Land of Wonders - PPIA MacquarieWHO declares COVID-19 pandemic appears to end