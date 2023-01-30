SBS News Indonesian Program – 30 Jan 2023

SBS News Indonesian Program – 30 Jan 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 30 Jan 2023.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

SBS News Indonesian Program – 30 Jan 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 30 Jan 2023.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

XBB.1.5 Strain

What do we know about the new COVID subvariant?

Medicare healthcare cards

The government will overhaul Medicare in an effort to strengthen and modernize the health site

Forbidden to buy alcohol drinks on Monday and Tuesday

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol in Alice Springs following an increase in crime in that area.

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - January 27, 2023