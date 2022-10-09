SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 9, 2022

SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 9, 2022Play12:25SBS IndonesianOther ways to listen Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia. Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.37MB)Published 9 October 2022 at 9:47pmBy SBS NewsPresented by Ricky KusumoSource: SBS SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 9, 2022Published 9 October 2022 at 9:47pmBy SBS NewsPresented by Ricky KusumoSource: SBSListen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on our podcasts.AdvertisementShareLatest podcast episodesHendro Fernando's experience as an ex ISIS memberWet weather greets Australia's biggest car racing Bathurst 1000Official Interest Rates Rise AgainSBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - October 7, 2022