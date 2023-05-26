SBS Audio news in Bahasa Indonesia - 26 May 2023

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

Warta Berita SBS Audio Program Bahasa Indonesia.

SBS Audio news in Bahasa Indonesia, 26 May 2023.


Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3pm.
Gadang Surya Yogatama at Southern Cross station in Melbourne, awaiting for the interstate train to take him back to Adelaide, March 2023. (Supplied).

Reaching out to the stars on the sky…

SBS News Indonesian Program – 24 May 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 24 May 2023

IKAWIRIA Halal Bihalal - Melbourne, 29th May 2023. (Curtesy: SPD)

Getting together to strengthen friendship and sense of belonging

Rangga Purbaya_2.jpg

'My grandfather was arrested and never came back': Artist channelling trauma of 1965 tragedy into artworks