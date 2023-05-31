What do we know about the new flu vaccine trial?Play05:36A flu vaccine (AAP). Source: AAP / CON CHRONIS/AAPIMAGEGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.13MB) Researchers hope a new Australian-first trial of a universal flu vaccine might remove the need for people to get a yearly flu jab.The trial targets a specific part of the influenza virus which could provide protection for multiple years at a time.Listen to SBS Indonesian every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.Follow us on Facebook and catch us up on podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News Indonesian Program – 31 May 2023Uluru Anniversary: The Call for Voice to ParliamnetVanny Vabiola’s performance at the coming Autumn Peace Concert on 30 May in MelbourneThis Australian waters permits Indonesian traditional fishermen activities. But do they know the restrictions?