What do we know about the new flu vaccine trial?

A flu vaccine (AAP).

A flu vaccine (AAP). Source: AAP / CON CHRONIS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Researchers hope a new Australian-first trial of a universal flu vaccine might remove the need for people to get a yearly flu jab.

The trial targets a specific part of the influenza virus which could provide protection for multiple years at a time.
Listen to 
SBS Indonesian
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook
and catch us up on 
podcasts
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News Indonesian Program – 31 May 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 31 May 2023

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney speaks during debate on the Indigenous Voice at Parliament House in Canberra (AAP).

Uluru Anniversary: The Call for Voice to Parliamnet

Vanny Vabiola (on the left), Indonesian singer and song writer and her manager, Dr Rani Silvia in SBS Studio, talk about Vanny’s upcoming performance in the Autumn Peace Concert, 30 May 2023 in Melbourne.

Vanny Vabiola’s performance at the coming Autumn Peace Concert on 30 May in Melbourne

Map of Australia

This Australian waters permits Indonesian traditional fishermen activities. But do they know the restrictions?