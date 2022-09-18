SBS Indonesian

WHO declares COVID-19 pandemic appears to end

COVIS-19 testing in Melbourne

COVIS-19 testing in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 19 September 2022 at 9:56am
Presented by Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS

The World Health Organization has declared the covid pandemic to be over, as mortality rates globally have declined.

While the announcement was viewed positively by some, there were concerns among others, including the AMA, that the pandemic was far from over with the health system still struggling.

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett said although announcements from the WHO are generally positive, Covid is still a significant disease... and the announcement should be seen as transitioning from pandemic to endemic although announcements from the WHO are generally positive,

