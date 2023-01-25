'No longer silenced': How this sculptor transforms his past trauma into vibrant artwork

Jayanto Tan - Finalist.jpg

Jayanto Tan's work as a Finalist North Sydney Art Prize 2022, Ritual Gathering Ceng Beng, North Sydney, 2022. Credit: Document Photography

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australian sculptor Jayanto Tan can now say out loud that he's proud of his mixed background. Back then in Indonesia, he was oppressed for being Chinese.

Growing up in Indonesia, visual artist Jayanto Tan - born as Tan Seng Lie in 1969 - had to change his name just to be allowed to attend primary school.

"I wasn’t allowed to be under the spotlight at school," Jayanto said.
Jayanto Tan - family photo.jpg
Jayanto Tan's family photo, Sembayang Ceng Beng (Tomb-Sweeping Day) Tebing Tinggi, 1977. Credit: Jayanto Tan
When Suharto came to power in 1965 after a coup, he brought in a number of policies that discriminated against ethnically-Chinese Indonesians who had lived in the country for generations.

“I wasn’t allowed to hoist a flag. Only those from the majority could,” Jayanto recalled, adding that his appearance marked him as different.

“I was called ‘Cina’, ‘banci’,” he said, referencing derogatory terms that mean ‘Chinese’ and ‘gay’, respectively.
Jayanto Tan - virus exhibition.jpg
Jayanto Tan's 'Acute Actions: Responses to I am Not a Virus' Project Exhibition at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Haymarket, Sydney, 2021. Credit: KAI-WASIKOWSKI
But having fled to Australia two decades ago, Jayanto has since sculpted his ‘true’ identity.

Listen to his full story here.
LISTEN TO
indonesian_301122_INDO LNY23 - Jayanto Tan.mp3 image

'No longer silenced': How this sculptor transforms his past trauma into vibrant artwork

23:38

Listen to 
SBS Indonesian 
every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday at 3 pm.
Follow us on 
Facebook 
and catch us up on 
podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News Indonesian Program – 23 Jan 2023.

SBS News Indonesian Program – 23 Jan 2023

Jayanto Damanik Tan (second from the right) exhibiting his art works at the Chinese New Year celebration at SBS Centre in Sydney - 23 January 2023. (Curtesy David Hua).

Do you know how to eat dumplings correctly during Chinese New Year?

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

SBS Radio News in Bahasa Indonesia - January 22, 2023

Pulau baru muncul setelah gempa di perairan Tanimbar

Emerging new island in Tanimbar waters after a big earthquake