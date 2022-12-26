SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia - 26 Desember 2022

SBS Bahasa Indonesia

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2022 at 4:25pm, updated an hour ago at 4:33pm
By SBS News
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Warta Berita Radio SBS Program Bahasa Indonesia - 26 Desember 2022

Published 26 December 2022 at 4:25pm, updated an hour ago at 4:33pm
By SBS News
Presented by Dilail Abimanyu
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dengarkan
SBS Indonesian
setiap hari Senin, Rabu, Jumat, dan Minggu jam 3 sore. Ikuti kami di
Facebook
dan jangan lewatkan
podcast
kami.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A high school student works on the computer (AAP).jpg

Siswa Merangkul Masa Depan Setelah Hasil Ujian

CHRISTMAS DAY BONDI BEACH

Berhati-hatilah saat Warga Australia Kembali pada Liburan Kali ini

Monique en Erwin van Vliet reizen door Australië met hun twee paarden en hond

Perjalanan keliling Australia Untuk Mengumpulkan Uang Untuk Kesehatan Mental

Close-Up Of Genie Coming Out Of Bottle

Tahun 2022 Mendorong Terjadinya Inflasi dan Apa Langkah Selanjutnya?