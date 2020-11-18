Botticelli's "Madonna with child" finds its rightful owner (but no one knows where it is)

Sandro Botticelli, Madonna and Child, Italian, 1446 - 1510, c. 1470, tempera on panel

Sandro Botticelli, Madonna and Child, Italian, 1446 - 1510, c. 1470, tempera on panel Source: Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A New York court ruled that a Botticelli's famous painting belongs to an investment firm, but no one knows where it is.

Key points
  • The "Madonna and Child" is a masterpiece by the Florentine master Botticelli dating back to 1485.
  • A New York judge has decided that the artwork belongs to an investment company
  • The painting was last seen in 2007 and no one knows where it is at the moment.
While Melburnians are able to return to the city's museums and art galleries after almost 250 days of absence, a New York judge ruled that a famous Botticelli painting belongs to a mysterious investment company based in the British Virgin Islands.

However, the "Madonna and Child", which dates back to 1485, was last seen in 2007 at the Salander-O'Reilly Galleries, and has since disappeared completely.

Therefore, despite the fact that the ownership of the painting has now been legally established, before anyone can return to enjoy the vision of this masterpiece, it will be necessary for the artwork to actually be found.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
.

Please check the relevant guidelines for your state or territory: 
NSW,
 
Victoria
Queensland
Western Australia
South Australia
Northern Territory
ACT
Tasmania
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Members of the Anindilyakwa community travelled to Manchester to receive their cultural artefacts (SBS).jpg

Ep. 284: Manchester museum returns cultural items to Northern Territory community

MDMA or ecstasty pills on a white fabric background

Ep. 283: Pill testing: 'If one life is saved - it's worth it'

As more business move to working from home it's important to know your rights and obligations.

Ep. 282: Could working from home be a thing of the past?

Libya Flooding

Ep.281: SBS Italian News Bulletin