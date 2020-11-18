Botticelli's "Madonna with child" finds its rightful owner (but no one knows where it is)

Key points The "Madonna and Child" is a masterpiece by the Florentine master Botticelli dating back to 1485.

A New York judge has decided that the artwork belongs to an investment company

The painting was last seen in 2007 and no one knows where it is at the moment.

While Melburnians are able to return to the city's museums and art galleries after almost 250 days of absence, a New York judge ruled that a famous Botticelli painting belongs to a mysterious investment company based in the British Virgin Islands.





However, the "Madonna and Child", which dates back to 1485, was last seen in 2007 at the Salander-O'Reilly Galleries, and has since disappeared completely.





Therefore, despite the fact that the ownership of the painting has now been legally established, before anyone can return to enjoy the vision of this masterpiece, it will be necessary for the artwork to actually be found.





