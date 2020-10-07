Budget 2020-21, "The Government could have done more"

Budget

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

According to University of New South Wales-Canberra finance professor, Massimiliano Tani, in this budget the government has excessively delegated to businesses the responsibility of creating jobs to get out of the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deficit increase and the Morrison government's choice to spend to stimulate consumption and restart the engine of the economy are the aspects that stand out in the 2020-21 budget handed down last night by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Highlights

  • Two hundred billion dollars injected by the government into the national economy to create new jobs
  • Tax relief and cuts brought forward compared to government plans
  • The Treasurer bet on the ability of small and medium-sized enterprises to restart the economy
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Please check the relevant guidelines for your state or territory: 
NSW,
Victoria
Queensland
Western Australia
South Australia
Northern Territory
ACT
Tasmania
.

Listen to SBS Italian every day from 8am to 10am. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

MDMA or ecstasty pills on a white fabric background

Ep. 283: Pill testing: 'If one life is saved - it's worth it'

As more business move to working from home it's important to know your rights and obligations.

Ep. 282: Could working from home be a thing of the past?

Libya Flooding

Ep.281: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Climate Libya Floods Explainer

Terremoto e alluvioni: il Nordafrica in ginocchio