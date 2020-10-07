Budget 2020-21, "The Government could have done more"

The deficit increase and the Morrison government's choice to spend to stimulate consumption and restart the engine of the economy are the aspects that stand out in the 2020-21 budget handed down last night by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.





Highlights





Two hundred billion dollars injected by the government into the national economy to create new jobs

Tax relief and cuts brought forward compared to government plans

The Treasurer bet on the ability of small and medium-sized enterprises to restart the economy

