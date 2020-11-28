Daniella Sicari in concert

Courtesy of Daniella Sicàri.

Italian-Australian soprano Daniella Sicàri. Source: EDHShots

Italian-Australian young soprano Daniella Sicari is back in Western Australia and will perform in a Christmas concert on Saturday 5 December at the Sant Mary's Church in South Perth.

Born in Sicilian migrant's family, Daniella studied at Perth's WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts) and later moved to Manchester, in the UK, to complete her postgraduate studies at the Royal Northern College of Music.

Daniella is the recipient of numerous awards such as the Western Australian Young People & The Arts International Award, Amanda Roocroft Prize, The Joyce & Michael Kennedy Strauss Prize, The James & Mary Glass Scholarship, John Cameron Award for Lieder, The Elizabeth Harwood Prize and Robin Kay Memorial Prize. She most recently came second at the Bampton Opera Competition.
Listen to Daniella's interview in Italian:
Daniella Sicari in concerto a Perth

28/11/202009:53
