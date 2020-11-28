Daniella Sicari in concert

Born in Sicilian migrant's family, Daniella studied at Perth's WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts) and later moved to Manchester, in the UK, to complete her postgraduate studies at the Royal Northern College of Music.





Daniella is the recipient of numerous awards such as the Western Australian Young People & The Arts International Award, Amanda Roocroft Prize, The Joyce & Michael Kennedy Strauss Prize, The James & Mary Glass Scholarship, John Cameron Award for Lieder, The Elizabeth Harwood Prize and Robin Kay Memorial Prize. She most recently came second at the Bampton Opera Competition. Italian-Australian soprano Daniella Sicàri. Source: EDHShots Listen to Daniella's interview in Italian:

LISTEN TO Daniella Sicari in concerto a Perth SBS Italian 28/11/2020 09:53 Play

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus .









