Gomorrah-The Series and The Godfather saga on SBS World Movies

Friday at noon on SBS - Second US Presidential Debate 2020





SBS World News has special coverage of the second Presidential debate with our broadcast partner ABC America.





Friday at 5.30pm on SBS Food - Lidia's Italy





Lidia travels to Emilia Romagna where she creates three wonderful dishes made of vegetables. She begins by making sweet and sour onions, followed by erbazzone with a delicious squash filling, and erbazzone with Swiss chard filling.





Friday at 6.30pm on SBS Food - Made In Italy With Silvia Colloca





This episode, Silvia Colloca takes in the fresh sea air of San Benedetto del Tronto and discovers the secrets behind fritto misto, an Italian seaside speciality. She travels to Ascoli Piceno to witness the creation of some of the country’s finest ricotta. Inspired by her experience she heads home to Torricella and transforms luscious curds of ricotta into a sensational ricotta, chocolate and cherry tart. Silvia then calls on the local wine of Abruzzo to make magnificent savoury Italian waffles.





Friday at 9.40pm on World Movies - American Gangster





Russell Crowe plays an honest cop battling drugs and police corruption in 1970s New York. The main focus of his investigation is a huge heroin empire built by a charismatic black drug dealer (Denzel Washington) who imports enormous amounts of top-grade heroin from Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.





Friday at midnight on Viceland - Cycling: La Vuelta 2020 Live Stages





Live coverage of the 2020 La Vuelta race. International Cycling 2020.





Sunday at 8.30pm on World Movies - Gomorrah - The Series





Ciro knows the time for revenge has not yet come, for the next major problem he has to deal with is always waiting around the corner. Like the bust of the Savastano cocaine shipment at the port of Naples where the whistleblower must be found. Or like Pietro's son Genny's initiation, that Ciro has to mentor. But on his first random kill, Genny can't go through with it, so Ciro has to finish the job. When they both resolve to lie to Pietro saying Genny handled the job fine, the charade is bound to backfire once Pietro puts his mind to it. And when it does he will demand a vile display of loyalty from Ciro.





Sunday at 9.30pm on SBS Food - Gino's Italian Escape





Having made Sardinia his home from home for the past three years, Gino is keen to explore this beautiful island through its food, people and unique landscape. He learns about the national iconic dish, roasted suckling pig, and hosts a traditional Italian festa for his closest island friends. Then he sets off across the North of the island, and visits Alghero, a medieval walled town on the North West coast. Influenced by the Spanish, he experiences its architecture and of course, the food. He ends his visit by catching a boat to a cave network 20 minutes across the bay for a truly spectacular end to his first few days exploring this island.





Monday at 11.30 on SBS Food - Two Greedy Italians... Still Hungry





Chefs Antonio Carluccio and Gennaro Contaldo explore how Italy's social history has created a culture of admiration for superficial accoutrements in the showbiz port of Portofino. They discover that the grandeur of the Hotel Splendido leaves them feeling empty and embark on a journey to the mountain tops and back to try and rediscover the heart and soul of real Italian bella figura through food and the people who produce it.





T uesday at 9.30pm on World Movies - The Godfather





The winner of three Academy awards including Best Picture, The Godfather is the compelling story based on the novel by Mario Puzo about the life and times of Mafia patriarch Don Corleone and his family.





Wednesday at 9.30am on SBS Food - Italian Food Safari





Guy hunts rabbit with chef Daniel Airo-Farula, while Maeve visits Stefano Manfredi on the Central Coast where he has planted a vegetable garden full of Italian produce ready for a classic minestrone. In Melbourne, Adelina Pulford shows Guy how to make the silkiest creamy panna cotta with prosecco, while Italian expatriate Aldo Cozzi and his coffee roaster George Sabados explain the rules of enjoying good Italian coffee.





Wednesday at 7.30pm on World Movies - Youth





A retired orchestra conductor is on holiday with his daughter and his film director best friend in the Alps when he receives an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to perform for Prince Phillip's birthday.





Wednesday at 8.30pm on Viceland - Pet Sematary





Behind a young family's home in Maine is a terrible secret that holds the power of life after death. When tragedy strikes, the threat of that power soon becomes undeniable.





Wednesday at 9.45pm on World Movies - The Godfather Part II





In this gripping film - the winner of seven Academy Awards - the saga of the two Corleone generations continues with DeNiro as the ambitious, immoral immigrant and his son Michael, who consolidates the power handed to him by his father.





Thursday at 9.30pm on World Movies - The Godfather Part III





A compelling follow up to the classic Godfather I and II films. Michael Corleone has a strong desire to escape the corruption of his 'family business', but fate and circumstance dictate otherwise. It seems all the power on Earth can't change destiny - every time Michael tries to get out and 'go legit', he's pulled back in.





