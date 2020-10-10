"Human Emotions and Beauty" in the art of Raphael

Courtesy of Fabio Carosone.

Conferenza della Dante Alighieri di Sydney su "Leonardo da Vinci". Source: Giancarla Guareschi.

Five hundreds years since the death of Raphael, Sydney's Dante Alighieri society will be holding a free webinar on "The Art of Raffaello, Human Emotions and Beauty" presented by Professor Sharon Tofler.

Raffaello Sanzio died in Rome in April 1520 while he was working for Pope Leo X who, like his predecessor Julius II, had a close relationship with the artist. For Pope Julius II Raphael had painted the famous Sistine Madonna, considered "a truly rare and extraordinary work", and innovative at the time for its natural beauty .
Courtesy of Fabio Carosone
Fabio Carosone con i consiglieri Alessandro Masi e Luca Serianni della Dante di Roma. Source: Dante Alighieri Sydney.
The Zoom webinar has been successfully used by Sydney's Dante for previous events and the society's president, Fabio Carosone, says that people from Argentina, Venezuela and Ireland and other parts of Australia have joined in.
Courtesy of Fabio Carosone.
Conferenza della Dante Alighieri di Sydney. Source: Giancarla Guareschi.
The webinar is free and will be held by Zoom on Thursday 15 October (more information below).
Courtesy of Fabio Carosone.
La locandina della conferenza della Dante Alighieri sul tema "L'Arte di Raffaello - Emozioni Umane e Bellezze". Source: Dante Alighieri Sydney.
