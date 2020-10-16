Italian film "Boys Cry" on World Movies

Saturday at 1.30pm on SBS Food - A Gondola On The Murray





In Mildura, the biggest event of the year is the Festival of San Rocco, and Sefano joins the procession in the Saint’s honour and shows us the traditional food and cultural events of the day.





Saturday at 10.35pm on World Movies - An Officer And A Gentleman





A streetwise misfit struggles to realise his dream of becoming a Naval Aviation Officer. Winner of two Academy Awards including Best Supporting Actor.





Sunday at 0.45am on Viceland - Kill Your Darlings





A murder in 1944 draws together the great poets of the beat generation: Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and William Burroughs. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Elizabeth Olsen, Jack Huston and Dane DeHaan.





Sunday at 7.00pm on Viceland - Atlantis Found





Adventurer-geologist Dr. Martin Pepper sets out to prove his theory - that the true Atlantis existed on the Greek island of Santorini, and was destroyed in the biggest volcanic eruption in the last 10,000 years.





Sunday at 7.00pm on SBS Food - Bonacini's Italy





Famed chef Michael Bonacini celebrates the food of the Italian Riviera as he shows viewers delicious dishes from Liguria.





Sunday at 9.30pm on World Movies - Gomorrah





Based on the book by Roberto Saviano, this is an inside look at Italy's modern-day crime families, told through the stories of five individuals who think they can make their own compact with the Camorra. Winner of the Grand Prize at Cannes in 2008, and five European Film Awards, including Best Film. Directed by Matteo Garrone and stars Gianfelice Imparato, Salvatore Abruzzese and Toni Servillo.





Sunday at 10.00pm on SBS Food - Gino's Italian Escape





Gino D’Acampo’s final leg of his Italian escape takes place in the fascinating city of Bologna - the city seen as Italy’s gastronomic capital. Gino is always on the lookout for incredible dishes, so he can’t come to the city of Bologna without investigating its world-famous sauce - Bolognese.He makes his way to an unassuming trattoria to find a formidable Italian chef, who has been honing her Bolognese sauce recipe for almost thirty years. After Gino devours her stunning sauce mixed with hand-made tagliatelle, he heads up to the rooftops of Bologna to get cooking. With the splendid towers of the city as a backdrop, Gino makes his grandfather’s recipe of tagliatelle alla Bolognese, and lets us into some of the D’Acampo family’s secret sauce tips.





Sunday at 10.30pm on Viceland - LIVE: Tour of Flanders Cycling 2020





Live coverage of the 2020 Tour Of Flanders Women's and Men's race. International Cycling 2020.





Monday at 6.30pm on SBS Food - Made In Italy With Silvia Colloca





Silvia Colloca, actress, opera singer and author of hit cookbook Silvia’s Cucina, serves up an Italy rarely seen by tourists during a culinary celebrazione. In this sumptuous and picturesque new series, Silvia takes a journey back to her homeland to introduce her family and present her love of healthy, hearty Italian fare. In the first episode, she travels through Central Italy on a culinary celebration of traditional Italian cuisine. She learns how to make zuppa di cozze (mussels in white wine broth) on a bygone fishing pier on the Adriatic sea, visits her family home in Torricella, and creates pollo in potacchio (chicken in a pot) with locally produced white wine.





Monday at 11.30pm on SBS Food - Two Greedy Italians





Chefs Antonio Carluccio and Gennaro Contaldo tour Italy to discover how their home country's culture has changed since they left more than 40 years ago, and how this has affected the way the population eats. Beginning in Emilia Romagna, the home of prosciutto and parmesan cheese, the pair have Sunday lunch with a traditional family, before meeting a group of career women in Bologna who do not cook at home any more.





Tuesday at midnight on Viceland - Cycling: La Vuelta 2020 Live Stages





Live coverage of the 2020 La Vuelta race. International Cycling 2020.





Wednesday at 9.30pm on SBS Movies - Boys Cry



