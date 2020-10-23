Italian news Friday 23 October 2020

Pexels Image.

Italy from space. Source: Pexels Image.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Our news bulletin in Italian.

Australia's leaders will discuss the next stage of coronavirus recovery, when national cabinet meets today. 

Talks will involve freedom of movement, economic measures and increased international flights to allow more stranded Australians to come home.

In other news:

  • Italy records over 16.000 new COVID-19 cases and 136 deaths;
  • United States presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in their final presidential debate today. Live coverage on SBS TV from 12:00.
In sport,

  • Europa League: Napoli 0 - AZ Alkmaar 1; Young Boys 1 - Roma 2; Celtic 1 - Milan 3;
  • Cycling: Australian Jai Hindley wins the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia and jumps to second place overall just 12 seconds behind Dutch Wilco Kelderman.
Almost 200 Australians are set to land in Darwin today on the first of eight Qantas flights from London.

It's part of a plan to rescue some 5,000 people stuck in India, Europe and South Africa. 

And a review into state hotel quarantine systems by the former head of the federal health department, Jane Halton, is also on the agenda.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Share

Latest podcast episodes

MDMA or ecstasty pills on a white fabric background

Ep. 283: Pill testing: 'If one life is saved - it's worth it'

As more business move to working from home it's important to know your rights and obligations.

Ep. 282: Could working from home be a thing of the past?

Libya Flooding

Ep.281: SBS Italian News Bulletin

Climate Libya Floods Explainer

Terremoto e alluvioni: il Nordafrica in ginocchio