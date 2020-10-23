Italian news Friday 23 October 2020

Australia's leaders will discuss the next stage of coronavirus recovery, when national cabinet meets today.





Talks will involve freedom of movement, economic measures and increased international flights to allow more stranded Australians to come home.





In other news:





Italy records over 16.000 new COVID-19 cases and 136 deaths;

United States presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in their final presidential debate today. Live coverage on SBS TV from 12:00.

In sport,





Europa League: Napoli 0 - AZ Alkmaar 1; Young Boys 1 - Roma 2; Celtic 1 - Milan 3;

Cycling: Australian Jai Hindley wins the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia and jumps to second place overall just 12 seconds behind Dutch Wilco Kelderman.

Almost 200 Australians are set to land in Darwin today on the first of eight Qantas flights from London.





It's part of a plan to rescue some 5,000 people stuck in India, Europe and South Africa.





And a review into state hotel quarantine systems by the former head of the federal health department, Jane Halton, is also on the agenda.





