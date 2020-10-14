Italian news Wednesday 14 October 2020

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian is expected to face a vote of no confidence in parliament today, after revelations about her relationship with former M-P Daryl Maguire.





The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has accused Mr Maguire of using public office to improperly access personal benefits.





In other news:





Premier Giuseppe Conte says that a new lockdown in Italy is unlikely;





United States Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has declined to provide her opinions on key issues on the second day of her Senate confirmation hearing;





The Mitchelton-Scott team has withdrawn from the race after four staff members tested positive, following top rider Simon Yates pulling out last week;





Cristiano Ronaldo is positive to COVID-19.





But Ms Berejiklian has denied any knowledge of Mr Maguire's dealings despite being in a five-year relationship with him that ended in August.





Mr Maguire is due to give evidence to ICAC today.





