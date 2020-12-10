Italian scientists detect SARS-Cov-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy

Courtesy by prof. Emanuele Montomoli

Prof. Emanuele Montomoli, Chairman and founder of the Institute for Global Health of the University of Siena. Source: Photo by VisMederi

"In September 2019 there were people in Italy who had antibodies capable of reacting to Sars-Cov-2. This could lead us to the fact that COVID-19, or something very similar, may have circulated before the case identified in Wuhan ", says Professor Emanuele Montomoli, president of the Institute for Global Health of the University of Siena and Chief Scientific Officer of VisMederi.

Professor Montomoli stresses that the main objective of the research he is leading is not to confirm that COVID-19 did not originate in China, but to confirm that tests identified the antibodies by targeting a part of the spike protein called the receptor binding domain (RBD), which is specific to the new coronavirus.

China and the World Health Organisation have shown great interest in the discovery that could rewrite the history of the origin of the virus.
Italian scientists detect SARS-Cov-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy image

Anticorpi SARS-CoV-2 presenti in Italia già da settembre

SBS Italian

10/12/202008:33
