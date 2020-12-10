Italian scientists detect SARS-Cov-2 antibodies in the pre-pandemic period in Italy

Professor Montomoli stresses that the main objective of the research he is leading is not to confirm that COVID-19 did not originate in China, but to confirm that tests identified the antibodies by targeting a part of the spike protein called the receptor binding domain (RBD), which is specific to the new coronavirus.





China and the World Health Organisation have shown great interest in the discovery that could rewrite the history of the origin of the virus.

Anticorpi SARS-CoV-2 presenti in Italia già da settembre

