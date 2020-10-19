My lockdown getaway

Melbournian Rosaria Zarro managed to get out Melbourne with one of the last flights available at the beginning of August.





With a new job in teaching already lined up in October, her decision to anticipate her trip to the Northern Territory allowed her to skip ten weeks of isolation. Rosaria Zarro's quarantine in the NT. Source: Rosaria Zarro



Rosaria Zarro tells SSB Italian how was she able to rightly leave Victoria and how VIctorians are now seen by other states.





Listen to her interview in Italian.

