My lockdown getaway

Rosaria Zarro

Rosaria Zarro. Source: Rosaria Zarro

Last Sunday Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced the easing of major restrictions across the state. Not every Melbournian had to spend the latest weeks in lockdown though.

Melbournian Rosaria Zarro managed to get out Melbourne with one of the last flights available at the beginning of August.

With a new job in teaching already lined up in October, her decision to anticipate her trip to the Northern Territory allowed her to skip ten weeks of isolation.
Rosaria Zarro's quarantine in the NT. Source: Rosaria Zarro

Rosaria Zarro tells SSB Italian how was she able to rightly leave Victoria and how VIctorians are now seen by other states.

Listen to her interview in Italian.
La mia fuga dal lockdown di Melbourne

SBS Italian

19/10/202010:08
