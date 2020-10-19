News Flash Monday 19 October

Our news update in Italian

  • Tough exchange between the Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews;
  • New restrictive anti-COVID19 measures announced in Italy.
People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus


