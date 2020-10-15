News Flash Thursday 15 October

The unemployment rate in Australia rises to 6.9%.





Former NSW Liberal MP Daryl Maguire admits he organised a meeting between a developer and Premier Gladys Berejiklian.





Victorian premier Daniel Andrews' office damaged by vandals.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus