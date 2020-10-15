News in Italian 15 October 2020

Former Wagga Wagga M-P Daryl Maguire faces a second day of a questioning at a New South Wales corruption inquiry.





The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) is investigating a range of allegations against the ex-partner of Premier Gladys Berejiklian, including that he misused his public office to broker property deals in western Sydney that would financially benefit him.





In other news:





Italy records its highest COVID-19 cases (7332 in a day) since the pandemic started;





Frances imposes a curfew from 21:00 to 06:00;





In sport, Nations League: Italy 1 - The Netherlands 1.





The 61-year-old has already admitted to ICAC that he accepting thousands of dollars in cash at his parliamentary office to advance the interests of a corporate entity linked to him.





But he's yet to be questioned about what Ms Berejiklian did and didn't know about his activities.





