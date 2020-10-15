News in Italian 15 October 2020

Our news bulletin in Italian.

Former Wagga Wagga M-P Daryl Maguire faces a second day of a questioning at a New South Wales corruption inquiry.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) is investigating a range of allegations against the ex-partner of Premier Gladys Berejiklian, including that he misused his public office to broker property deals in western Sydney that would financially benefit him.

In other news:

Italy records its highest COVID-19 cases (7332 in a day) since the pandemic started;

Frances imposes a curfew from 21:00 to 06:00;

In sport, Nations League: Italy 1 - The Netherlands 1.

The 61-year-old has already admitted to ICAC that he accepting thousands of dollars in cash at his parliamentary office to advance the interests of a corporate entity linked to him.

But he's yet to be questioned about what Ms Berejiklian did and didn't know about his activities.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus


 

