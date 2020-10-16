News in Italian 16 October 2020

More than six months after Australia locked down its international borders, a limited trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today.





More than 350 passengers from New Zealand are scheduled to land in Sydney from three separate flights.





It will be the first time in months that passengers can leave the airport freely, and not undergo hotel quarantine.





Only NSW, ACT and the Northern Territory have agreed to the the deal with New Zealand.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison was in north Queensland yesterday and he singled out the state government for not participating in the travel bubble.





