News in Italian 2 October 2020

The Prime Minister has declared next week's Budget will be the most important for the country since the Second World War.





Scott Morrison has told the National Press Club the global economy is forecast to contract by four-and-a-half per cent this year - 45 times greater than the hit experienced during the Global Financial Crisis.





A Russian opposition figure accuses President Vladimir Putin of poisoning him;

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte asks the European Union to invest more on 5G technology;

In sport; Champions League draw: Group B - Real Madrid, Shakhtar, Inter, Borussia Moenchengladbach; Group D - Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland; Group F - Zenit, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Bruges; Group G - Juventus, Barcellona, Dinamo Kiev, Ferencvaros.

The government has unveiled a 1.5 billion dollar manufacturing plan.





Mr Morrison also promised there would be no new taxes announced when Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers the budget on Tuesday.





The estimated deficit is $200 billion while debt is approaching $800 billion.

